Bhopal: Yet another minor sexually assaulted, youth held

Bhopal: There seems to be no check in the crime against minors, as again a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a youth living in her neighbourhood. The incident took place in Bairagarh locality on Saturday when the victim’s parents were not at home.

The youth, who was arrested on Sunday, faced the wrath of angry women when he was paraded in public. Enraged over the incident the locality women slapped the youth as he was being paraded by police. According to Bairagarh SHO, Sudhir Arjariya the youth has been identified as Monu Jatav alias Nattu (20), a resident of Rahul Nagar area.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the girl was alone at her home and her parents had not returned from their work. Victim’s father runs Tata Magic. At around 5.30pm when the minor was watching TV at her home, the accused came to her house and asked for a glass of water.

Unaware of his ill intentions, the minor she went inside the kitchen. As soon as she left the room, the accused locked the main door of the house and when she returned with glass of water he pounced upon him. After raping the minor, Monu fled the spot leaving the girl profusely bleeding.

Later at around 8 pm, when victim’s 32-year-old mother who works as domestic help returned, she found her daughter lying unconscious on floor with blood stains on her clothes. She rushed the girl to hospital where doctors who attended to her confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

Later when the girl regained her consciousness, she told her mother about the incident. Police on basis of her statement have booked Monu under Section 376 (2) (I) and 5/6 of POCSO Act. On Sunday, the accused was arrested and was paraded from Rahul Nagar to police station during when he was even slapped by angry women folk.