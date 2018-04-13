Bhopal: Yet another allegation against PWD minister

Bhopal: Close on the heels of suicide by Priti Raghuvanshi, another allegation cropped up against the family of state PWD Minister. A woman alleged in the press conference with leader of opposition Ajay Singh that she was the first wife of nephew of minister, Rampal Singh, here on Thursday. The 35-year-old lady with her 13-year-old daughter appeared in front of media at the house of LoP Ajay Singh and narrated the injustice meted to her by the minister’s family.

While talking to media, Helena alias Sangita Thakre said that Raghvendra Singh, who is a nephew of the minister’s wife, came in contact with her in 2004. Raghvendra is the son of Rampal’s brother-in-law. The Thakre family used to live in Om Nagar near the MLA rest house. Helena eloped with Raghvendra and went to Indore where they started living like ‘husband and wife’. Her parents reported the matter to the Jahangirabad police, who recovered them from Indore.

Latter on August 10, 2004, they tied the nuptial knot in the presence of the girl’s family. She alleged that after 7 months of marriage, Raghvendra started beating and harassing her on petty issues. When she got pregnant, Raghvendra mounted pressure to abort the child, but she turned down his move. Later, Raghvendra made pressure to get divorce. She claimed that due to various threats and atrocities, she started living separately from June 27, 2007 with conditions.

It was decided that Raghvendra will pay Rs 3 lakh to the lady from which she will take care of their daughter. But he gave only Rs 1.5 lakh and turned down his promise made on the papers, she also alleged that the middleman had deposited the money in share market and told her that the money is deposited in fixed deposit.

She informed that after the Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case she got the courage to raise her voice against the family, “Because media and the Congress raised voice to give justice to Priti, so I thought my voice will also be heard”. She added that she had filed complaints to the CM house and also to the Jahangirabad police stations, but of no avail.

She demanded that Raghvendra should bear the schooling expense of the daughter, because the school is not permitting her to study without any fees and to give the remaining amount as decided earlier. LoP Ajay Singh said that he is forwarding the complaint to the DGP for free and fair investigations. He also urged that the family shall take the responsibility of the girl who is innocent.