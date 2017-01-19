Bhopal: X-ray units in Hamidia, Kamla Nehru, JP Hospitals sealed

BHOPAL: A team of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) visited four government and three private health facilities on Wednesday for ‘regulatory inspection and enforcement’. During the surprise inspection, X-ray units of JP, Hamidia, Kamla Nehru and Master Lal Singh Hospitals were sealed for non-adherence to the norms.

The units of three private institutions – LBS hospital, Sigma Pathology Labs and Chirayu Cardiac Centre – have also been sealed with a warning under the Atomic Energy (Radiation Protection) Rules 2004 for not getting the license for renewed.

The six-member team from Mumbai divided itself into two groups to inspect the hospitals.

Headed by Dr V.K. Singh of radiological safety department of AERB, the teams also issued strict warnings to the government hospitals for maintaining X-Ray and Gama machines as per the rules of the Board. The hospitals have been given 30 days to conform to the norms and get their licences renewed.

Dr Singh said, “This was not an inspection; it was enforcement and we have given the hospitals 30 days time to follow the norms. We have sealed 12 units in the seven institutions we have visited.” Civil surgeon, JP Hospital, IK Chugh said, “We will start the machines after adopting the suggestions given by the team and within the given time we will get the licence renewed.”