Bhopal: Wrestlers will get facilities says Bhupendra Singh

SAGAR: State level junior sub junior wrestling competition was concluded on Thursday at Nigam stadium. This competition was organised by district wrestling union under the aegis of MP Amateur Wrestling Association. The chief guest of the closing ceremony was home minister Bhupendra Singh who had given the medals to the winner and runner up players. The minister appreciated the district wrestling union for this event, he said that the lack of sports facilities in the divisional headquarters of Bundelkhand and also told wrestling is the traditional Indian game and he would tried at the government level for a well equipped hall for wrestling competitions.