Bhopal: Workshop on low cost teaching aids

BHOPAL: The Regional Museum of Natural History launched a two-day teachers orientation workshop on low cost teaching aids on Thursday.
Thirteen teachers are participating in this workshop. In the introductory session, coordinator of the workshop Manik Lal Gupta emphasised the role of natural history museum in the field of teaching. Gupta talked about low cost teaching aids that may make teaching effective. A museum visit was arranged for participant teachers. Anil K. Sonparote, projectionist screened “Shadow” a film on nature conservation and “Fridge” on global warming.