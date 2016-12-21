Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Workshop on folk dance

Bhopal: Workshop on folk dance

— By Staff Reporter | Dec 21, 2016 08:35 am
FOLLOW US:

BHOPAL: A fifteen-day workshop on folk dance will be organised at Utkal Bhawan, Jawahar Chowk from December 23 under the aegis of Chaitanya Socio-Cultural Society. The workshop aimed at making people aware of folk dances.  Training of folk dances namely Thatia, Dhandar, Gaud, Bharia, Saila, Karma, Baredi, Rai, Matki, Gangaur will be given.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK