BHOPAL: A workshop on ‘Doping and its side-effects’ will be organised at TT Stadium on Friday. Director general, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Navin Agarwal will be the key speaker. Project officer Dr Ankur Gupta will provide necessary information to the players on doping. Sports director Upendra Jain said players and citizens may attend the workshop.
Bhopal: Workshop on doping for players today
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 30, 2016 09:35 am
Tagged with: doping Side effects TT Stadium workshop
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
The lost relevance of Left and Right
What we have been witnessing via Modi, Brexit and Trump is the revenge of the global South. Global North and…
Demonetisation: Narendra Modi’s cashless drive has a class bias
The real reason behind demonetisation may still be shrouded in mystery. And yet everything seems to be falling in place.…
AIADMK will be on test in coming weeks
The ‘temporary’ appointment of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close friend and protégé V K Sasikala as general…
Russian deal with Taliban could hit India
India’s relationship with Russia has received a few hard knocks in recent months making one wonder what is it that…
The sludge and the fudge in education sector
Last week, the legal department of the government of India finally agreed to modify the Right to Education (RTE) Act…