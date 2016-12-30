Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Workshop on doping for players today

Bhopal: Workshop on doping for players today

— By Staff Reporter | Dec 30, 2016 09:35 am
BHOPAL: A workshop on ‘Doping and its side-effects’ will be organised at TT Stadium on Friday. Director general, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Navin Agarwal will be the key speaker. Project officer Dr Ankur Gupta will provide necessary information to the players on doping. Sports director Upendra Jain said players and citizens may attend the workshop.

