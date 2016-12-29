Bhopal: Workshop on domestic violence

NARSINGHPUR: A workshop organised in MIMT college here by district woman empowerment department with the support of girls wing of the college. The objective of this workshop was to spread the awareness among the women against the domestic violence. The chief guest was Gunta Daage district legal service officer, special guest were district woman empowerment officer Arun Pratap Singh Niranjan, principal Dr Ashok Garg, and social worker Jayanti Sharma. The guests said that the women should raise their voice against the domestic violence and must be aware of their rights. A light was also thrown on the protection of the domestic violence victims. Different views were expressed on the respect of the women and on Usha Kiran yojna.