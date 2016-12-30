Bhopal: Workshop on digital payment at BHEL

BHOPAL: In a bid to promote Government of India’s cashless payment campaign, BHEL corporate office, New Delhi has directed the units to impart training on digital payments to all the employees of the units. In this direction a workshop on digital payment was held today at BHEL, Bhopal for the contract labourers of the unit. Around 1,000 labourers participated in the programme.

It is noteworthy to mention that a workshop on digital payment was also organised the other day for the senior officials and trade union representatives. On this occasion AMV Yugandhar, executive director, BHEL, Bhopal was present as the chief guest. All general managers as well as members of the recognised trade union representatives were also present in the programme.