BHOPAL: A workshop on stress management titled ‘Embrace of Life and Joy’ was organised for school teachers at AISECT University on Wednesday. City-based psychologist Dr Vinay Mishra and Rajiv Agarwal were the mentors. They gave tips to teachers on how to develop strong bonding with students. A presentation on self-control and dealing with stress was also given. They were also given detailed information on PTSD, physical abuse and sexual abuse. Rajiv Agarwal threw light on ways of living happy life.
Bhopal: Workshop on dealing with stress for school teachers
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 29, 2016 09:39 am
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
The sludge and the fudge in education sector
Last week, the legal department of the government of India finally agreed to modify the Right to Education (RTE) Act…
Will UN see change under President Trump?
The observations of US President-elect Donald Trump that the United Nations is just a club for people to “have a…
What moved IOA to appoint scam-tainted Kalmadi?
In a move whose logic from the point of view of service to Indian sports is inscrutable, the Indian Olympic…
Strategic ties: India-China tussle
The ding dong battle for strategic dominance between India and China in the region has taken on various forms, some…
Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle
This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out…