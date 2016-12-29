Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Workshop on dealing with stress for school teachers

— By Staff Reporter | Dec 29, 2016 09:39 am
BHOPAL: A workshop on stress management titled ‘Embrace of Life and Joy’ was organised for school teachers at AISECT University on Wednesday. City-based psychologist Dr Vinay Mishra and Rajiv Agarwal were the mentors. They gave tips to teachers on how to develop strong bonding with students. A presentation on self-control and dealing with stress was also given. They were also given detailed information on PTSD, physical abuse and sexual abuse.  Rajiv Agarwal threw light on ways of living happy life.

