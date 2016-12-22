Bhopal: Workshop on biology concludes

HOSHANGABAD: Seven days workshop and training programme on the subject ‘recent molecular biology techniques’ was concluded on Wednesday at Govt. Home Science PG college. On the last day the chief guest was Dr RK Garg, scientist officer, Mapcost, Bhopal along with special guest Dr Dipak Bharti, IISER were present. Dr ON Choubey, principal, Govt. Narmada college chaired the workshop.

DR RK Garg said that those students who were willing to make the career in the field of biotechnology, there are so many schemes are available for them for higher studies and research at the government level, which helps the students financially. He said that he himself took the education from rural background and reached to IISER, his motive was not to earn financially rather than to spread the awareness on biotechnology to the students of big or small colleges.

Thanks proposed by workshop secretary Dr Sanjay Arya and said that only knowledge is an everlasting element that do not leave the person at any situation, it always light up the life.

College principal Dr Kamini Jain proposed thanks to assembly speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma for the successful conduct of seven days workshop and training programme and said that these types of programme will be organised in the future also so that the students would get the benefits from them.