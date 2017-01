BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a review meeting of food and civil supplies at Mantralaya here on Monday, said that strict action should be taken against those committing irregularities in wheat procurement. He asked to bring a proposal for a strict law in this regard. He said wheat procurement centres should be made considering the convenience of farmers. Minister for food and civil supplies Omprakash Dhurvey was also present.