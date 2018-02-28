Bhopal: Won’t tell why Sridevi’s name was dropped: Speaker

Bhopal: The Congress party on Tuesday opposed the Assembly Speaker’s decision to delete the name of Sridevi from the obituary references. Congress MLA Govind Singh told mediapersons that as the late film star was opposed to communalism, hence her name was dropped from the list and the Assembly secretariat issued an amended agenda. Other Congress members also insisted that the Speaker should tell the House why her name was removed.

At the beginning of each session, the House pays tributes to prominent national and international personalities who have died since the last session. The names of Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi were first included in the obituary references but were deleted later. The Speaker Sitasharan Sharma, however, declared that he would not give any reason for the decision. “It is not mandatory for the Vidhan Sabha to disclose the reason behind every decision. Everyone is free to speculate,” he said.

Sources said that after the publication of Tuesday’s agenda on Monday night, a particular person objected to the inclusion of the names of Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in the obit references, after which it was decided to delete the two names. The issue was also raised at the all-party meeting, where it was decided that the House would pay tributes only to people who were active in politics and social service.