Bhopal: Wonders of India presented in GDAPS annual function

Sanawad: A grand annual function of Geeta Devi Agrawal Public School was organised on Friday evening. Under the cultural show, the students presented wonders of India like Gomateshwar Mandir, Karnataka, Harmandir Saheb, Amritsar, Taj Mahal of Agra, Humpy-Pumpa of Karnataka, Konark Sun Temple, Odisha, Nalanda, Bihar and Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh in an attractive manner.

Rashiha Bohara, Shweta Jain and Shubham Jain presented the annual report of the school. The guests of honour were Suresh Ranka, RD Mehta and Jyoti Yavatikar. The programme was conducted by Atul Bhagtiya and Palak Agrawal proposed the vote of thanks.