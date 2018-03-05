Bhopal: Women’s Tennis Tournament begins today

BHOPAL: Eight women players will participate in Indian Tennis Federation Women’s Tennis Tournament to begin from Monday here at Arera Club. Arjuna Award winner Sunita Chandra will inaugurate the tournament. Top ranked women tennis players will be in action in the tournament including top seed world number 389 Anna Veselinovic of Montenegra, T. Mihalikova of Slovakia, Webley-Smith of Great Britian, Rutuja Bhosale of India, P. Yadlapalli of India and N. Luagnam from Thailand. These eight players have passed the challenge of qualifiers handsomely by defeating their rivals.