Bhopal: Women of zeal and vigour celebrate New Year and Makar Sankranti

To mark its first anniversary, Brahmin Mahila Manch celebrated New Year and pre-Makar Sankranti celebration on Saturday with full excitement at Hotel Sayaji. On the occasion, all the members of the Manch, clad in theme-based attire which was sari of royal blue colour. They walked the ramp setting the stage on fire. They welcomed the New Year with style and beauty. Besides fashion show, some fun activities and prize distribution was also organised. To create good bonding among the members, the Manch was founded last year in January by four founder members including Anita Mishra, Rajni Upadhyay, Anupama Sharma and Archna Patsariya. Till now around 100 members have joined the group. (ALL PIX: NEELESH SEN)