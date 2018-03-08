Bhopal: Women of Bhopal: Courting success the hard way

Bhopal: The city is all set to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Thursday. Several programmes, including seminars, are lined up for the day. The day is celebrated across the world to create awareness on women empowerment and its effect on the society. Free Press talked to a few women in the capital and tried to know about their challenges and struggles in their quest for recognition

Ramnik Pahwa

After completing schooling from St Joseph Convent Senior Secondary School, Idgah Hills, I joined Perl Academy, New Delhi. Later, I flew to London to pursue fashion designing course. I did advance course in fashion designing from Milan ( capital of fashion designing ).

On return, I worked with renowned fashion designers Rahul Mishra, Joy Mishra and other well established fashion designers in Delhi to practice the bookish knowledge that I had learned in institutes and refine my skill and working potential. Before launching my project in Bhopal—Nimmy Fashion House, I worked for production house—Reliance in Mumbai.

For the last couple of years, I am working in this field and now I plan to launch men and women collections at Shahpura. My idea is still in pipeline. I hope to implement it soon.

I have participated in many exhibitions and won appreciation for my designs. The appreciation has acted as a confidence booster.

It is definitely a promising field and needs lot of money. Minimum Rs 10 lakh is required to excel and launch a business. The field has lots of potential and scope for young promising girls and boys. My parents have been quite supportive at every stage of my life. Even my in-laws are supportive. I must thank all my relatives and I attribute my success to parents and in-laws.

Jaanvi Maadan

I completed schooling from St Joseph Convent Senior Secondary School, Idgah Hills and joined Jagaran Lake City for Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA). I had four friends. One day while enjoying coffee in college lawn, I got an idea about preparing chocolates and cakes for approaching Valentine’s Day. I got support from my mother who is an expert in cake preparation. Her experience served as a motivation for us. We started with an investment of Rs 8,000 with everyone contributing Rs 2000 each. I started a unit with workshop at home. Gradually, three friends dropped the idea and backtracked. But I continued. Today my cake is more popular than chocolate.

Later, I went to Ahmedabad for training from “Home Baker”. I also joined various institutes in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune for more training. Finally I stepped into this profession. In fact, it was my passion so I excelled.

Now the condition is that my “Chocolady” which I am managing and running, is popular in new Bhopal. I want to expand my business so I am working towards it round the clock with new concept and idea according to choice of customers specially younger generation. Boys and girls can also follow the same line if they want to try their hands in business without wasting time. It is a growing industry and has lot of scope and potential.

Sindhu Dhaulpare, Counsellor

Following my mother’s inspiration, I decided to help women. My mother helped my aunt, women living in neighbourhood get education in Old Age School. While growing up, I saw many women struggling in family life and facing problems in society. Hence, I decided to become a counsellor. I began my career as counsellor in 2006 at Counselling Centre in Shajanabad police station. I faced many challenges because of my service with police department.

Many boys and their families refused to marry me as they were threatened by job with the police. Besides, I had to work in the night too. My neighbours, relatives asked my family to stop me from continuing the job. However, my mother and family members supported me. With the support of my family members, I have successfully completed 10 years of service in the police station. I am working with Women and Child Development Ministry of the state government and also counselling students with State Senior Secondary board office. Initially, boys refused to marry me. Now, none of them stands up to my level of expectation.

Swastika Chakraboraty, Theatre Artist

I hail from a Bengali family of Allahabad. My family delves in music. However, I choose to be a theatre artist. My family supported me in my decision. I struggled in the beginning. Directors and artists belonging to Bhopal saw my performance and gave a chance to perform in the theatre. It proved to be a turning point in my career.

When my family fixed my marriage, my only worry was as to how will I continue my career in theatre. However, my in-laws supported me. My only request to them was that I want to be in Bhopal on every Durga Puja. It has been 27 years since. I have never missed a puja.

The birth of my first daughter was the most challenging phase of my life. After her birth, I worked in a Bollywood film with a month-old baby waiting for me on the sets. My father in-law accompanied by daughter on the sets. Pursuing passion is a challenge for a married woman. However, I am lucky that I got support from my family.