Bhopal: Woman tries to deposit fake banned notes in bank

BHOPAL: The Aishbagh Police have registered a case against a woman who presented Rs 20,500 in scrapped Rs 500 currency notes at the counter of the Punjab National Bank, Aishbagh branch on Monday. The notes were found to be fake.

The SHO of the police station Rajeev Jangle informed that the manager of PNB, Aishbagh filed a complaint stating that the lady Arshi had come to deposit an amount of Rs 20,500 in the bank. The amount was in demonetised currency notes of Rs 500. When the cashier examined the notes, he found that all the 41 of them were fake.

He claimed that if the lady knows that the currency was fake, she would not have approached the bank to deposit the amount but the police are investigating that from were the lady have got the amount.