Bhopal: Woman teacher sexually harassed by jail guard

SEHORE: A woman teacher has complained that a guard posted in the local jail harassed him sexually. After her complaints to the jail administration did not yield any result, she got an FIR lodged at the Mandi police station. It remains to be seen what action police take against the accused.

The woman was teaching the inmates of the jail. According to her, jail guard Hariom Rathore passes lewd comments and shows vulgar videos on his mobile to her. The woman said that he had complained of the matter to the DIG Jail Sudhir Shahi but nothing moved. This further emboldened the guard. She has now complained to the police. The jail is no stranger to controversies. Sometime back, a video had surfaced showing an under-trial shaving a guard near the gate of the jail. Then, there was the death of a woman under-trial for want of medical aid.