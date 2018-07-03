Bhopal: Woman steals gold chain worth Rs 90 thousand from jeweler

Bhopal: A woman thief in guise a customer visited a jewelry shop in Sarafa Market and made away with gold chain worth Rs 90,000. The entire episode was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the store. In a complaint to Kotawali police, Jeweller Dinesh Panjawani said that the woman came to his shop and asked for his father Kanhaiyalal.

Dinesh told her that he was at home. The woman, around 40-45 years, seemed to be from a well-to-do family. She interacted with Dinesh in Sindhi as he too belongs to the same community. The woman who asked the jeweler to show gold chain, lifted one of them and left the shop.

The jeweler failed to notice that the woman had stolen one chain. It was only while counting he found one chain missing. Hereafter he scanned CCTV footage and spotted the woman lifting gold chain. Dinesh them lodged a complaint with police.

According to investigation officer ASI US Parmar, the jeweler showed her 7-8 gold chains in various designs to women. Picking one, she asked the jeweler to verify its weight. When shopkeepers turned to weigh the chain, the woman lifted one chain and hid it. After spending some time, she left the shop without purchasing anything. Police have registered a case under section 379 of IPC on Sunday against an unknown woman. ASI Parmar said that they have recovered the CCTV footage and initiated the investigation.