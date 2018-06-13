Bhopal: Woman seeks action against negligent doctors, approaches SWC

Bhopal: A woman approached State Women’s Commission (SWC) seeking action against negligent doctor couple who allegedly left bandage roll in her stomach during caesarean. The woman had undergone C-section at Central Hospital, Koh-e-fiza on January 22.

The doctors, operating on her allegedly left bandage roll. The woman had to undergone second operation later to remove the foreign object in her abdomen. The woman had even complained to police, but no action has been taken against the negligent doctors as yet.

The issue camp up on the concluding day of the two-day hearing of a joint bench of the SWC chaired by commission president Lata Wankhede. In her complaint, the woman said that she had delivered a baby in a hospital run by Azaj and Dr Shahid Khan on January 22.

She had undergone C-section for the delivery. Later, the woman approached the couple doctor complaining of pain in abdomen. However, the doctor couple told her that there was nothing serious and the pain was due to some tumor. “When the pain became unbearable I went to another hospital where doctor after sonography advised for operation,” the complainant told the commission members.

During the operation performed on February 25, the doctors found bandage roll in her stomach. They also cleared around 2 litre puss from her abdomen during the operation, said the woman. The woman later approached police complaining against the doctor couple, however, no action has been initiated as yet, she said.

Wankhede assured the woman that they will get the matter investigated and also write to Medical Board. “On the basis of Medical Board report, we will take legal action against the doctor couple. Even the commission may be directed to cancel their licence,” said Wankhede.

She informed that they had heard a similar case in Shujalpur and the action was taken against negligent doctor whose registration was cancelled. Stripping of inmates of girl’s hostel of Sagar Central University also came before the bench.

A warden of the hostel appeared before the commission claiming that he had not directed stripping of inmates as at the time of the incident she was not at the hostel. The warden claimed that the incident took place at 4 pm, while she reached hostel at 6pm. During her absence, deputy warden Sandhya Dangi was in charge, she told the commission.

Assuring to look into the matter, the commission said that they will summon Dangi in next hearing. Barkatullah University registrar also appeared before the bench in a mark sheet case. In all 51 cases including that of divorce, couple dispute, rape, domestic violence and harassment at work place came up before the commission. The bench heard 22cases and gave decision on eight cases.