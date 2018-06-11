Bhopal: Woman held carrying unlicensed pistol in train

Bhopal: Government railway police (GRP) have detained a 42-year-old woman passenger for carrying a pistol without license in train on Sunday. The woman, a resident of Patel Nagar, expressed ignorance about the firearm when police asked for the licence.

According to GRP SHO BL Sen, the woman had boarded Jhelum express and alighted at Habibganj railway station at around 09.30 am. The GRP team had received input that a woman was travelling in the train carrying a pistol. As soon as she got out of her coach, police detained the woman and took her for questioning.

SP rail Manoj Rai said that woman identified as Nimisha Rajpoot, resides here in Patel Nagar, The woman told police that she was an antique stone dealer and was coming from Pune. She had gone to Karnataka for some work and thereafter she visited her nephew’s place in Pune and then boarded train for Bhopal, police said.

Woman feigned innocence when cops asked her about the weapon. Claiming that the pistol was not hers, the woman said that someone might have secretly placed it inside her bag. The woman has not been able to produce licence of the weapon, however, she was not carrying any cartridges, said Sen.