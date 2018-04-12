Bhopal: Woman files rape complaint against boyfriend

Bhopal: A 32-year-old married woman filed a rape complaint against a man who befriended her and then raped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused had recorded conversations on the phone with the victim while they were together which he used to blackmail her, once they broke up and she got married to a bank manager.

The complainant is a resident of Gautam Nagar area and she came in contact with the accused Rohit Tripathi while she was pursuing a course last year. It was on Tuesday that she narrated the ordeal to her husband who then rushed her to Govindpura police station where a case was filed.

Police said the accused would rape her blackmailing her for three months and when she refused to cope with the trauma and narrated the tale to her husband, a case was filed.