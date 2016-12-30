Bhopal: Woman ends life, blames hubby in suicide note

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at Purana Nagar under Govindpura police station on Thursday. Suicide note has also been recovered and as per notes, the deceased attributed her extreme step to dispute with husband who works with a courier company. As per the police, Poonam Singh, 24, hanged herself. Police recovered a suicide note and she blamed family dispute with husband for taking extreme step.

Investigating Officer Mohan Verma said, ” Poonam hanged herself at 10.00AM. we immediately sent the body for postmortem. Police also recovered suicide note.”