Bhopal: Woman accuses father-in-law of sexual harassment  

BHOPAL: A 31-year-old woman has accused her 58-year-old father-in-law of trying to harass her in the absence of her husband. She has also filed a case with government railway police Bhopal.

The GRP has called the accused for questioning. According to police, the accused is identified as Ashok Kumar Gautam, who works as a class IV employee in rail coach factory.

The woman in her complaint stated that she got married to Amit Kumar in 2017 and gradually she came to know that something was amiss.

The 31-year-old complainant said that her father-in-law talked obscene and even tried to touch her inappropriately.

When she realised his intentions, she returned home and then along with her relatives approached GRP Bhopal where a case has been registered. GRP Bhopal SHO Hemant Shrivastav when contacted said that the complaint has been registered.