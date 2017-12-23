Bhopal: With 1158 cases registered, Ujjain’s Chimanganj police stn tops crime chart

Bhopal: With registering as many as 1,158 cases in the year 2016, Chimanganj police station topped the list of single police station in state to register highest number of cases in a year. According to official sources, the figure is little less than total 1,277 cases reported in eight police stations of the Sheopur district.

As far as district wise data is concerned, as many as 17,675 cases were registered in various police stations of Indore, making it a district with highest number of criminal cases in the state, followed by Bhopal with 16,955 cases, Ujjain 12,823 and Jabalpur with 11,922 cases.

On an average around 900 to 1000 criminal cases were registered in some 11 police stations of the state in one year. With 1119 cases, Graha police station, Jabalpur stands second, followed by Kotwali police station of Katni with 1105 cases, Kotwali of Dewas 1078 cases, Ganjbasoda police station(Vidisha) 1065 cases. At Mahakal police station of Ujjain in all 1031 cases were reported.

Police stations of Dewas, Bhopal, Sidhi, Vidisha and Sahdol stands on second rung where 900-1000 cases under IPC sections were registered. At present there are 1095 police station in state, interestingly in 77 police stations the IPC crimes reported were 50 or less. In nearly 44 police stations less than 74 cases were reported, while in 49 stations this figure was 99 or less.

In around 194 police stations, more than 200 but less than 299 cases were reported; in 21 stations 700 – 799 cases; in 16 stations 800- 899, in five police stations 900-to 1000 and in six police stations more than 100 criminal cases were reported. Ujjain superintendent of police Sachin Atulkar, however, attributed no specific reason for the rise in crime rate at Chimanganj or Mahakal area. The two police stations cover a large area and cater to huge population, if their areas are merged with other police stations or if a new police station is set up here, the crime graph will come down, said the officer.

In the year 2017, 2.64 lakh cases under IPC were reported, this figure stood at around 2.70 lakh in 2015, nearly 2.72 lakh in 2014 and 2.24 lakh a year preceding. If one takes into account the figures of the year 2006, 1.94 cases were reported then, which is 70000 cases reported last year. Crime reported in the district like Sheopur (1277 cases), Alirajpur (1375), Burhanpur (1543), Umaria (1597), Panna (1640) is much less that the criminal cases registered in big cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and others.