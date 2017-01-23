Bhopal: Wine shop at Tin Shade a thorn in flash for other traders

BHOPAL: Women do not prefer to visit a commercial complex if there is a wine shop. It is a big problem for other traders. Businessmen have demanded immediate shifting of wine shop from Tin Shade, New Market as entire area which is in prime location and has a sprawling parking place, wears a look of night club and open pub in night.

The wine shop has damaged the business of others to great extent. Drunkards start flocking from 7pm and consume liquor in cars and dump bottles at Tin Shade. As night passes, it grows by leaps and bound.

Not only drunkards, but wine shops attract many anti-social elements which remain flock in the market and tease the girls and women by passing lewd comments. It become bone of contention when they are objected and even they terrorise the local businessmen and even complainants.

Gopal Rathi

“Wine shop has damaged the business of other at Tin Shade Market a lot. It should be immediately shifted to other place. Tin Shade would have been one of best market as its location is very nice and it has ample parking.”

Kanhaiya Das

“Entire business atmosphere has been ruined due to the wine shop. Women do not prefer to visit our shops due to it. Even gents try to avoid in night visiting our market as Tin Shade become den of drunkards.”

Sher Singh

“If government wants to save Tin Shade market, it should immediately shift wine shop from here for facelift of the market. Many times, we have raised the issue with BDA and BMC administration but no one takes interest in such kind of disputed matter.”

Mohammed Arif

“Girls do not visit our shop to get moped repaired. They prefer to drag to other mechanics’ shops. It is just because of this wine shop. Mostly, MANIT students come with their bikes. But, only the boys come and not the girls.”