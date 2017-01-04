Bhopal: Will work for development of area says Laxmikant Sharma

SIRONJ : The Bhoomi pujan of CC road and stove and gas cylinder distribution programme was organised under Ujjawala scheme in village Chopna. Former minister Lakshmikant Sharma said in the programme that the country’s PM understands the problems of the poor women and that is why Ujjawala scheme was started. He said though he has not won elections but he will do everything possible for the development of Sironj and Lateri. BJP state working committee member Umakant Sharma addressed the programme and said that the implementation of the several scheme is being done by the state government for the welfare of the poor residents of rural areas. Ujjawala scheme is for the women while PM crop insurance scheme is for the farmers. Sarpanch Sanjeev Sharma informed about the developmental schemes of the village.

On this occasion MP representative Ramesh Yadav, janpad chairman Jitendra Baghel, Lakshmansingh Baghel, Kailash Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dangi and Shivkumar Bhargava also addressed the programme. A large number of BJP leaders and workers were present in the programme.