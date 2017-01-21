Bhopal: Will make law for death penalty for rapists of minors says CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a youth convention at Rewa on Friday, announced that the rapists of girls aged up to 5 years will be punished with capital punishment. Chouhan said state government will frame a law in this matter. Chouhan has been advocating capital punishment to rapists.

Chouhan, during his Narmada Seva Yatra, too is raising the issue that the rapists should be given capital punishment. The state government, in order to get the law made, will have to get approval from state assembly and then send it to the Centre for its sanction. According to sources, Chouhan has made up his made to present the bill in the budget session of state assembly. Madhya Pradesh would be the first in the country, where such a law will be made.

NSUI attempts to show black flags

The workers of NSUI, protesting the incident of lathi-charge on Congress state president Arun Yadav in connection with Katni Hawaala scam, tried to show black flags to Chouhan. Police had to resort to mild use of force. Later, more than 100 NSUI workers were arrested.