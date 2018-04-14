Bhopal: Wife of IB officer accuses police SHO of diluting case, officer refutes

Bhopal: SHO of Mahila Police Station appeared before the State Women’s Commission on Friday in connection with complaint of a woman who accused the cop of diluting her case. The complainant, second wife of an IB officer, has accused the SHO Sikha Singh Bais of applying soft charges to weaken the case. The cop refuted the charges claiming the case has been booked under relevant sections.

The commission, presided over by chairperson Lata Wankhede heard dozens of cases on the concluding day of the two-day public hearing. Sandhya Dangi who approached Commission said that she tied nuptial knot with IB officer Rupesh Dangi, currently posted in Jabalpur, unaware of the fact that he was already married. The woman claimed that they got married at a temple.

When Sandhya came to know that Sangi cheated her, she filed a complaint at Women Police Station. However, the SHO Sikha Singh Bais allegedly changed her statement and applied section 498 instead of section 376 in the FIR. Sandhya said that she wants that Dangi should be booked under Section 376. However, the SHO Bais claimed that the case has been registered under right section. “The section is not wrong in the case. We applied the section on the basis of fact which we came across during investigation and now the case is in district court, the officer told the Commission.

Speaking about the case, the Wankhede said that first of all, we will write a letter to SP asking to look into the conditions under which their marriage was solemnised, thereafter decision will be taken on the case. The commission also heard a case of a Bairagarh woman who accused her biological brother of sexually assaulting her. Refuting her allegations, the man, who appeared before the commission claimed that his sister doesn’t like him since childhood and was accusing him of heinous crime to extract money.

Speaking about the case, Wankhede said, that the commission is shocked as this is for the first time that a case of such serious nature has come to it. “If a woman is making serious allegation that she has been raped by her brother, it means there is something wrong in it. The commission will get the matter investigated and also write a letter to SP,” said the chairperson.

The commission also heard a couple of other cases. A woman resident of Baghmugaliya approached commission seeking action against her sister-in-law accusing her of harassment. As many as 49 cases including that of harassment at workplace, family disputes, rape, dowry, were listed for the hearing. Other members of the commission Anju Singh Baghel and Surya Chauhan were present during the hearing.