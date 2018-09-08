Bhopal: Whether they reject or accept, they are people of my state, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a meeting of BJP leaders on Friday made a disclosure that he was asked by officers to postpone jan ashirwaad yatra following bandh called by general category. Chouhan said he did not stop and continued his Yatra and Chief minister said that he told the officers that whether people reject or accept him, they were people of his state and he would surely go to meet them.

Chouhan said he did not face any hindrance during the Yatraand received very good response. He asked the BJP leaders not to fear or get tense as people were with the party. He said they did not discriminate people on the basis of caste. He added that they have to use wisdom and alertness to ensure that society remains united.

Taking a dig at the opposition forming an alliance against the BJP, Chouhan said they were coming together to save their existence. Citing an analogy of a deadly flood that came in Narmada river in 1973, he said people of different ideologies were gathering under one umbrella as they fear the huge support in favour of the BJP.

Chief Minister said it was a situation of do or die for the opposition and they wanted to win election at any cost. Chouhan said the opposition wanted to ensure that BJP government should not come to power and Narendra Modi should not become Prime Minister. Chouhan said he saw good atmosphere in favour of the BJP during his Yatra.

The party workers should not let the intentions of the Congress party successful. He alleged that Congress wanted to spread confusion and divide the society. He claimed that Congress was conspiring and putting oil in fire. Chief Minister said Congress leaders did not leave any effort to defame him. He also said that Congress leaders used indecent language for him.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh in the meeting said that jan ashirwaad yatra has become successful and this has frustrated Congress. Singh alleged that when the yatra reached Churhat, a conspiracy to attack Chief Minister was hatched at the behest of Congress leader Ajay Singh.

Jha calls CM, Rajnikanth

BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha said that Jan Ashirwaad Yatra reflected the popularity of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Jha said Chouhan is as popular as Rajnikanth, a super star of South India. Jha said there was no need to fear from the bandh called by SAPAAKS.

Tomar gives clarification on Rafael

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar briefed party leaders on Rafael deal. He said some information could not be made public due to security reasons and Congress was misleading people. Tomar said we need to give reply to the sabotage of Congress.