Bhopal: What is ‘herbal’ about jackets, kitchenware, jewellery

BHOPAL: The stalls selling different general items other than herbs and shrubs hardly serve the purpose of International Herbal Fair being held at Lal Parade Ground. However, local businessmen have stalls of sweets in the middle of the fair and selling herbal laddoo (Soth laddoo) for Rs 40 per piece (50grms). Even they are selling jaggery and dry fruits. Because such items are easily available in the local market so such stalls should not encourage in International Herbal Fair.

Stalls have been allocated to sellers of jewellery, kitchenware, leather jackets, furniture etc in International Herbal Fair. Other stall owners said that such stalls should be allowed only in Bhopal Utsav Mela but not in herbal fair (Van Mela) where stalls only related to herbs and their medicinal products should be allowed.

BS Atram of Sinhara Mathela, tribal medicines from Khandwa, said, “Such stalls have nothing to do with herbal fair. The stalls related to herbs and shrub should only be allowed in Van Mela.”

Vaidya Annilal Chaudhary, Gadarwara, said, “The stalls of leather jackets, kitchen items, jewellery do not serve the purpose of International Herbal Fair. On the contrary, such stalls kill the object of it. Government should discourage such stalls.”

Dinesh Singh of Ram Ayurvedic Aushadhi, Dewas, said, “Government should check it out which stalls should be allowed in International Herbal fair. Local businessmen are running their own business.

They have captured prime spots for their stalls and selling sweets in the names of herbal medicines.”