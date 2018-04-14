Bhopal: Western, northern MP to experience thundershower

Bhopal: Rains accompanied with gusty wind and hail lashed Satna district in the last 24 hours. Power supply was disrupted at Uchehara as strong winds brought down high tension electric wires in the area. According to Meteorological department, rain and thundershower activities are expected over the western and northern parts of the state. However, East Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness light rain and thundershower at a few places.

Most parts of the state will experience rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours. Districts like Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Sehore, Sagar, Betul, Narsingpur, Balaghat, Seoni, Jabalpur, Chhindhwara, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Damoh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shahdol, Anuppur, Tikamgarh, Badwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, Vidisha, Chhattarpur, and Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive rain accompanied with thunderstorm.

Scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred over Madhya Pradesh during the last 24 hours. Indore recorded 13.4 mm rain, Satna 4.9 mm, Gwalior 2.3 mm, Ujjain 1.2 mm, Jabalpur 1.1 mm and Ambikapur 0.7 mm. Tikamgarh recorded 3mm and Damoh recorded 1 mm rainfall.

These pre-Monsoon activities were due to two weather systems. First was the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Southwest Madhya Pradesh, while the second system was a trough which was extending from West Uttar Pradesh to southern peninsula across East Madhya Pradesh.

According to Meteorological department, rain and thundershower activities at expected over the western and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh. However, East Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness light rain and thundershower at a few places. In fact, one or two moderate spells cannot be ruled out over these regions. As per weathermen, these localized weather activities would sustain until the next 48 hours. These pre-Monsoon activities will be mostly in late afternoon, evening or early morning hours. In wake of the weather activities, the day temperatures are also likely to drop marginally over the above mentioned regions.