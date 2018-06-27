Bhopal: Weatherman sounds alert for Dhar, Khargone, Shahdol, Sidhi

Bhopal: Even as monsoon is still to hit the state capital, sporadic shower continued throughout Tuesday at isolated places bringing temperature down by six notches. Monsoon is likely to arrive here within 48 hours. Weatherman has sounded alert for districts including Dhar, Khargone, Dewas, Ujjain, Indore, Shahdol, Sidhi, and Singrauli for next 24 hours.

Besides, districts of divisions like Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur will also experience rain in next 24 hours. A cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and a trough extending across the central India will bring rains over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas.

West Madhya Pradesh would witness normal Monsoon rains. Many parts of the state continue to receive good rains like Rewa recorded 64mm and Khandwa 40mm rainfall. Satna and Sidhi recorded 8mm and 6mm rain fall respectively in the last 24 hours while Shivpuri recorded 5mm rainfall and Bhopal 5mm during the period.

Bhopal witnessed rains in isolated places

In Bhopal, residents experienced humid weather as rain occurred at isolated places in the city. However, it brought down the temperature by 6 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. On Monday, city had recorded 35.5 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 23.2mm rainfall.

Lightining bolt claims 5 lives injures three

Five persons including 4after working in maize field in Mohgaon village in Seoni on Tuesday.Those who were killed include Vinita Syyam(18), Savitri Syyam(14), Jiji Bai Janghela(35), Pratiksha Vishwakarma(9) and Prince Vishwakarma (8).

Kewalari SHO Pradeep Valmiki said, “All the desceased were having lunch under a tree while a lightning bolt struck and claimed their lives.Three persons injured in the incident are:Gita Bai Pardhan(45), Maya Bai Janghela(55), and Saraswati Bai(26).