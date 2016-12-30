Bhopal: Wear Khadi once a week, Government tells staffers

BHOPAL: The state government, in an effort to promote Khadi, has appealed to its officers and employees to wear Khadi at least one day a week. A letter in this regard has been issued by the general administration department (GAD) and is being sent to all districts.

The appeal is not only aimed at giving a fillip to the sales of Khadi and Village Industries Commission but also at implementing the Swadeshi agenda of the RSS. Swadeshi Manch, an auxiliary organisation of the RSS, has been appealing to the people to wear Khadi for long. Minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi has also written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make uniform made of Khadi compulsory in schools.

‘Employees cannot afford Khadi’

The unions of state government employees have opposed the move, saying that Khadi is too costly. Laxminarayan Sharma, state general secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Class Three Employees’ Organisation said in a statement issued here on Thursday that Khadi is too costly and that the class four employees cannot afford it. If the government wants the employees to wear Khadi, then it should provide the cloth to the employees and discounted rates.