Bhopal: Weapons displayed on Army Day

SAGAR: On the occasion of Army day, Shahbaaz division displayed weapons in cantonment situated at Makronia. Special interest was shown by children of Army school to view the display of weapons while most of Army families saw the exhibition and understood the activities of soldiers. Shahbaz division organised marathon on Army day in which Army school children got first position. On the occasion of exhibition of military weapons held on Monday, General Commandant Major General KJS Dhillon of Shahbaz division including large number of army officials was present.