BHOPAL: ‘We sell diesel in for Rs 7 per litre less than MP’, says a hoarding erected near Lalitpur on the MP-UP border.

Diesel costs Rs 66.61 in MP whereas in UP it is priced at Rs 59.90. The petrol pump operators of the bordering districts have made several complaints regarding the less price of petroleum products in the adjoining states. Because of less cost their business are suffering huge losses. The cost of diesel in Gujarat is Rs 60.54 in Rajasthan Rs 63.26 and in Maharashtra Rs 64.89.