Bhopal: We don’t wash coaches tells Railways to NGT

BHOPAL: Refusing to identify the source of the water it uses for washing coaches and platforms, the Railways told the NGT on Wednesday that it is the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (ISRDC) and not the Railway administration that washes coaches and platform at Habibganj Railway station. So the Railways have no idea from where water is sourced. NGT has now issued noticed to ISRDC, New Delhi to put up details about sources of water and quantity.

On Tuesday, NGT had instructed Railway to put up a blue print on using water from the FTP of Dugdha Sangh for cleaning and washing purposes. NGT has observed that use of drinking water for any purpose other than drinking purpose is criminal.

Advocate Om Shankar Shrivastava said, “Railways shrugged off its responsibility and it clarified that it ISRDC washes coaches and platform and not the Railway at Habibganj Railway station. NGT has dubbed usage of drinking water other than drinking purpose as criminal act.