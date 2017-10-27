Bhopal: ‘We believe in supernatural world and god’

Bhopal: TV actors Rahul Sharma and Chavvi Pandey were in city to promote the upcoming show ‘Kaal Bhairav-Rahasya’. The fictional show of Star Bharat channel will on air from October 30 at 7 pm.

Talking to media persons at Courtyard Marriot hotel on Thursday, Rahul Sharma said supernatural world exists. “I don’t believe in superstition and babas but I believe in astrology. Science also accepts it. Our show solves the mystery of myth and reality,” he said.

Sharma said he has been worshipping lord Bhairav for last five years on someone’s suggestions. He said his faith in lord Bhairav deepened after bagging the role in TV show. “But I came to know about show’s title after acting in 23 episodes. It is a very challenging role and I had to work on my physique. I prepared for eight months,” he said.

Sharma who hails from Dausa, Rajasthan, is a science graduate. He wanted to do MBA but he attended 50-day theatre workshop of National School of Drama on his friends’ suggestions. This was a turning point in his life.

“After two-and-a-half years of struggle in Mumbai, I got first break in a show ‘Kahani Chandrakanta Ki’. Theatre is my first love but I’ll do films if get a chance,” said Sharma whose favourite actress is Deepika Padukone.

Chavvi Pandey who is playing the role of Sagun said, “I believe in god and was interested in acting since school days. I began modelling after school. This is my debut TV show.”

Pandey, a Punjabi who lived in Delhi, said she gave more than 22 auditions for the show. “I am first member in my family who has taken up acting as a career. It is due to immense support of my mother,” she remarked.