Bhopal: Water sports academy players grab medals

BHOPAL: The players of Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy excelled in the national Canoe Sailing Championship organised in river Narmada in Maheshwar of Khargone district. They won seven gold medals, one silver and one bronze medals and also bagged the title of overall champions.

In K-1, men, individual category, Akash Batham won gold medal while Arti Pandey won gold medal in women, individual category. Ganeshwari Dhurvey won bronze medal. In C-1, men, individual category, Vishwajeet Singh Kushwaha won gold and Prince Parmar won silver medal. In C-1, women, individual category, Champa Maurya won gold medal. In C-2, men, individual category, Vishwajeet Singh Kushwaha and Prince Parmar won gold medal. In C-1, men team event, Prince Parmar, Lakhan Verma and Vishwajeet Singh Kushwaha won gold medal. In K-1, men, team event, Academy’s players namely Dharmendra Verma, Lakhan Verma and Akash Batham won gold medal.