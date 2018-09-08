Bhopal: Water level in rivers, reservoirs on rise, nine gates of Bilgarha dam opened

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state on Friday leading to rise in water level in rivers and reservoirs. Nine gates of Bilgarha dam were opened in Dindori district on Friday. Swollen Narmada has disrupted traffic on Jabalpur-Amarkantak route. According to meteorological department, the depression presently marked over Northwest Odisha and adjoining areas and depression over eastern parts of the country is causing heavy to very heavy rains over East Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rains were observed over western part of the state.

In span of 24 hours, Umaria recorded 81 mm of rains, followed by Satna 68 mm, Pachmarhi 65 mm, Khajuraho 49mm, Sagar 27.8 mm, Rewa 27 mm, Betul 24 mm, Seoni 8.2 mm, Mandla 9 mm, Jabalpur 8 mm, Bhopal 7 mm, Guna 7.6 mm, and Indore 2.4 mm rainfall.

Rains and thunder shower are likely to occur at places including Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Ashoknagar, Balaghat, Barwani, Betul, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Datia, Dewas, Dhar, Dindori, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Hoshangabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jhabua, Katni, Khandwa (East Nimar), Khargone (West Nimar), Mandla, Mandsaur, Morena, Narsimhapur, Neemuch, Panna, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Seoni, Shahdol, Shajapur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Umaria and Vidisha districts. These showers would also be accompanied by strong and gusty winds.