Bhopal: Washing markets should not lead to water logging

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation staffers, despite repeated instructions, dump garbage outside the shops. The shopkeepers of the Five Number Market find this irksome.

They want that the BMC staffers should be told to cart away the garbage instead of dumping it outside shops. However, they are appreciative of the BMC’s “Mera Pran: Bhopal No-1” campaign.

However, sounding a cautionary note, they said that before undertaking washing of the markets, the BMC should ensure that there is proper arrangement for draining away the water; otherwise washing may do more harm than good.

They said that if the BMC administration maintains consistency in washing the markets, it will boost their business.

Kailash Chandra Agrawal

“It is a good decision of the BMC. But our problem is that the sweepers clean the roads and dump the garbage outside the shops. Despite our repeated requests, the practice continues unchanged. The garbage that is collected should be lifted”

Anil Dixit

“BMC has taken a nice decision. Washing the markets in the night will ensure that our businesses don’t suffer. The only question is how long will it continue”

Shubham

“If garbage is lifted regularly, then washing will be a value addition. But it should be ensured that there is no water logging.”

Ayush Panchal

“Definitely, this will boost our businesses. There is ample parking space in the market and if it is maintained well, it will definitely draw more customers.