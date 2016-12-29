Bhopal: Washing markets not panacea for all ills

BHOPAL: During construction of the BRTS Corridor, storm water drains were constructed on the stretch leading from the Panchanan Building to the Apex Bank for proper channelisation of rain water. But they completely blocked now.

Instead of washing the road, BMC administration should place small garbage containers after every furlong. People will dump garbage, water bottle, wrappers etc in proper dustbins. So there will be no need for washing. BMC should concentrate on improvement of other basic amenities.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has launched “Mera Pran: Bhopal No-1” campaign under which markets and roads are washed in midnight.

Girish Taran

“Instead of washing market, BMC should place small garbage containers all around for the convenience of people in the m a r k e t . S e c o n d l y, when BRTS Corridor was developed, drain was laid out but now it has been totally blocked. Sewage is overflowing and where it has been diverted, no one knows. So BMC should monitor such practices.”

Anjum Beg

“Road side parking is big headache. It hampers the business. B M C s h o u l d m a k e arrangement of notified parking l o t . Secondly, spitting on wall is also problematic thing. BMC should strictly implement spot fine.”

Rajesh Gorele

“It is good decision of the BMC administration to wash the market in midnight as it does not disturb anyone. Secondly, it settles down dust. But BMC should urgently make arrangement of parking lot.”

Vishal Jathav

“Sp o t f i n e is must to d i s c o u r – age and p e n a l i s e the people if they are found spitting on walls after chewing gutka, pan or tobacco. Businessmen should also launch a joint campaign to discourage people from spitting.”

Rohit

“Businessmen should s u p – port the B M C a d m i n i s – tration for launching campaign Mera Pran: Bhopal No- 1 to maintain the proper sanitation in the market. It boosts the business as visitors like neatness. Businessmen should come forward for it.”