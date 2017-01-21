Bhopal: Warmer winds take over; chill to fade

BHOPAL: The state capital continued to shiver for the second consecutive day on Friday. Though the temperature did not fall but windy weather made stepping out of homes a rather unwelcome idea. Night as well as day temperatures did not reduce any further.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4°C, which was normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 °C, which was 2°C above normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4°C, which was 1°C below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 °C which was 1°C above normal.

There are chances of shallow fog at isolated places over Rewa division and Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur and Panna districts.

As per the meteorological department, the wind which is blowing from the east and the southeast direction is relatively warmer and humid as compared to the dry and cold northwesterly wind that has been blowing over the state till now. With this, both the maximum and minimum temperatures will start increasing gradually and the effect of icy cold winds will decrease. Weathermen predict these weather conditions to continue for next 2-3 days.