Bhopal: Vyapam whistle-blower files IA in SC against CBI

Bhopal: Vyapam whistle-blower Prashant Pandey has filed Interlocutory Application (IA) in Supreme Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) affidavit filed in the Court. Pandey will soon file a case of contempt of court against the CBI. Advocate Viabhav Shrivastava informed that on December 15, 2016 the Supreme Court has instructed the CBI to submit report on the hard disk report to the trail court. The report of CFSL Hyderabad will be tested before the CBI court Bhopal. But the CBI has submitted an affidavit and demanded to close the case. It also stated in the affidavit that they will frame charges against the whistle-blowers for giving false information to the court.

Advocate Shrivastava informed that the CBI is an investigation agency not a court, Pandey has written an objection letter to the CBI urging them to withdraw paragraph 10 from the affidavit, and the CBI has not replied to the letter till date. In his IA, Pandey has mentioned that the CBI has not followed the procedure of Evidence Act while collecting the evidence. The CBI hase seized only the hard disk, but other major parts of the computer, like server and other digital equipments, were left aside.

He also pointed out that till date, the CBI has not investigated the name of various officers, politicians and others, whose names were surfaced during the investigation. The affidavit filed by the CBI, a couched threat to the petitioner and others who had been instrumental in fighting the Vyapam scam and exposing the persons involved at high places.

He urged the court to direct the CBI to investigate information provided by the petitioner in regards to Vyapam scam to unearth the truth. He further urged the court to direct the CBI to give a copy of the CFSL, Hyderabad report to the petitioner regarding pen drive and hard disk submitted by the petitioner to the Delhi High Court.