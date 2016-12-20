Bhopal: VS Public School annual sports meeting ends

BHOPAL: V.S. Public School, Dwarka Nagar held its three-day annual sports meet from December 16 to 18 at Railway sports ground. The event was inaugurated by Minister of state Vishwas Sarang. DEO DK Sharma was the guest of honour. The celebrations began with guard of honour and march past by contingents of the three houses Red, Blue and Yellow.

The meet concluded on Sunday. The chief guest was Deepak Joshi, Minister of state for school and higher education and the guest of honour was P.C. Sharma, President District congress committee. The chief guest gifted cash prize of Rs 11,000 each to Natasha Sahu and Naina Kandare, who won gold and bronze medals at National Karate Championship. The Red House was adjudged the best and was presented the running trophy by the guest.