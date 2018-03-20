Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Vocational training centre holds annual function

— By Staff Reporter | Mar 20, 2018 09:11 am
BHOPAL: The annual day function of vocational training centre run by BHEL Ladies Club was held recently. President of the ladies’ club Pratibha Thakur, general manager (quality and HR) of BHEL M S Kinra, all vice-presidents and other members of the club were present at the function. Thakur gave away certificates to the students of the centre.

In her address, Thakur said that free training for beautician course, painting, dance, rangoli and mehandi is imparted to the students at the centre, especially girls.

She further said that this type of training helps girls in becoming self-reliant.


