Bhopal: Vivekananda Park becomes haven of drunkards, gamblers

BHOPAL: Many cooks spoil the broth. And that is exactly what is happening with the Swami Vivekananda Park located at the centre of the GTB Complex. All the businessmen of the complex are stakeholders in the park but no one is ready to take any responsibility for its maintenance. Anti-social elements take advantage of the situation and have it their permanent abode.

Earlier, the park was maintained by the British Council, when it ran the British Library in the complex.

Its successor Swami Vivekananda Library no longer looks after the park. Consequently, it has become the den of anti-social elements.

Laxmi Sharan Mishra of the Vivekananda Library

“Earlier, we were maintaining the park. We had appointed a guard on a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. We were paying for water supply and electricity also. But when, once in a blue moon, we used it for organising a function of the Library, the other businessmen took objection. Still we are ready to maintain it but condition is that others should not poke their nose.”

Yatish Betele

“Vivekananda Park has become a meeting place of anti-social elements round-the-clock. Drunkards have a field day in the park. The stakeholders should come forward for the maintenance of the park, which is centrally located.”

Rajesh Sharma

“Earlier, the British Council was maintaining so the maintenance of the park should be handed over to Swami Vivekananda Library management. We do not have any objection. Credit goes to Vivekananda Library for its greenery.”

Sanjiv Sharma

“The Park should be maintained at any cost. If Swami Vivekananda Library management is ready to maintain it, it should be given full authority by all the businessmen. Anti-social elements should not be allowed to use the park.”

Nitin Kumara

“Businessmen should take a collective decision for maintenance of the park as its situation is beautiful. It is very unfortunate that due to non-cooperation of the businessmen, the park is in a bad shape.”