Bhopal: Vishnoi, Raghunandan, Prahlad are small-time leaders says BJP chief

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party state president, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, commenting on leaders issuing statements criticising minister of state Sanjay Pathak, has said that statements of a few small-time leaders should not be taken as party’s view. Nandkumar said inquiry in the matter is underway and nobody would be spared if proved guilty.

Speaking on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nandkumar said there is no one on this planet who can challenge Chouhan on the turf of Madhya Pradesh.

There are speculations over removal of Nandkumar from the post of state president after Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. MP Rakesh Singh, Union minister Anil Dave along with ministers Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh are amongst the persons who are in the consideration zone for replacing Nandkumar.

Nandkumar has completed a year of his second term but Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), considering weakening of the party organisation in the state, wishes to bring new state president. Katni Hawala scam has also weakened Nandkumar’s position.

The rivals of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also started efforts to topple Nandkumar.

They would intensify their campaign against Nandkumar after Uttar Pradesh elections. Sources said BJP is going to perform surgery on the party organisation after

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and Nandkumar may be removed as a part of it.