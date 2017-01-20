Bhopal: Vipassana a gift of Lord Buddha to end sorrows

BHOPAL: In the ongoing workshop on integrated medical therapies at Sanchi University, presentations on the topics of Vipassana, meditation, smile therapy, Mantra therapy and Vedic spiritual hypnosis were given.

Former vice chancellor, Nav Nalanda Vihar University, Prof Ravindra Pant said Vipassana is that gift of Lord Buddha by which a person could end his sorrows. Vipassana helps in understanding body processes and enabling their intelligent use.

Dr Ratna Kakumanu, from Nimhans Bengaluru, threw light on neuron-science experiments on meditation and its utility. He said it was found that brains of those who practice meditation, work faster and were able to face adverse conditions effectively.

Dr Pankaj Jain gave presentation on smile therapy. He said we have forgotten stillness and that has broken our communication with the super power. He said we could maintain our communication again by that super power through smile therapy.

Dr Manju Jain emphasised on Mantra therapy. She said several incurable diseases could be cured through 48 Sholokas. Vedravi Shengar spoke on Vedic spiritual hypnosis.